Metal Gear Solid 3: New clues about the arrival of a remake?

It has been several months since many rumors announce the return of the major Konami licenses, namely Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania or Silent Hill. The publisher hasn’t announced anything yet, but the clues are piling up.

And it is around Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater that the clues are the most numerous. New episode this weekend with Zhiyang Li’s LinkedIn profile, lead programmer at Virtuos. Spotted by a VGC reader, the profile clearly mentions the development of a remake of a triple A action-adventure. The project would feature 4K graphics, and have been in production for several years. Metal Gear Solid 3 is not directly named, so why is the link made between profile and title? Well according to recent information from VGC, the remake of the third episode of The Adventures of Snake is not developed by Bluepoint as we first imagined, but by a Chinese studio well known in Asia and Europe: Virtuos.





So Zhiyang Li’s LinkedIn profile comes reinforce the rumor of our colleagues, but we must obviously continue to take nice tweezers. You may not know Virtuos, but you have most likely crossed the path of the structure. Indeed, it is a support studio which has helped many other studios on many, many projects. We find Virtuos in particular on the Switch port of Dark Souls Remastered, Bioshock: The Collection, Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition or even Battlefield 1.

To read also