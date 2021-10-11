Microsoft: hybrid work, guideline for the new Surface range

INTERVIEW // Jean-Christophe Dupuy, Director of the Surface-Business division at Microsoft France, looks back on how the Surface range has integrated the shift from work to a hybrid mode into its products.

The number of days worked in the office each week has, unsurprisingly, drastically dropped around the world since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a McKinsey study, a majority of workers (52%) would now like to be able to adopt a hybrid way of working – which combines work from home or a third place, and work in the office -, against only 30% before the pandemic. The rate of workers wishing to work full-time at their desks fell from 62% to 37%, while the rate of people wishing to work 100% remotely increased slightly, from 8% to 11%.

Faced with these observations, companies must adapt their IT equipment. An issue taken into account by Microsoft, which recently launched six new products and four new accessories within its Surface range, clearly designed for this hybrid way of working. All accompanied by dedicated services. Jean-Christophe Dupuy, Director of the Surface-Business division at Microsoft France, returns with Digital on the way in which the range has integrated this change, which affects all businesses into its products.

DIGITALS – At Surface, what was the difficulty in developing new products during a pandemic, especially with the shortage of components? JEAN-CHRISTOPHE DUPUY – We are touched like everyone else. The subject of components is fairly comprehensive. It is not necessarily related to IT, but also to many industries that will use the same components. Typically, the fact that there is a renaissance in the automotive market that is moving more and more towards the electric car and therefore puts digital interfaces in cars, because that goes with the concept, the components used in the dashboards are similar or the same as those found in the manufacture of our machines. There is a disruption of markets that are growing faster than expected for certain components, but also a supply chain which must start again, and it is of great complexity. We realize that, ultimately, we can be dependent on a component manufactured by a supplier. So the challenge is not to make new machines that will consume, it is rather to know whether in these new machines, we will avoid using this component which we know that, in the next 24 months, there will be may have a supply problem.