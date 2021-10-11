More is known about the armed attack at the home of OGC Nice footballer Mario Lemina

Three hooded and armed criminals burst into the home of OGC Nice footballer Mario Lemina on Sunday in a villa located in the Nice hills, west of the city, not far from the stadium. Taking advantage of the absence of the player, retained in Africa by the Gabonese selection, the individuals surprised the four women present at the player’s home, in particular his wife and his mother. Two young children were also present at the time of the home-jacking.

After having tied up and gagged the occupants, thoroughly searched the premises, the criminals left with a large amount of loot: around 150,000 jewels, luxury leather goods, high-tech equipment … One, or even two accomplices, awaited them. exterior of the property. The team fled by car.

The victims, physically unharmed but very shocked, lodged a complaint and the Nice public prosecutor’s office entrusted the investigation to the specialists of the criminal law enforcement brigade of the judicial police. Criminal investigation technicians spent much of the night looking for clues on the spot.





Precedents in Paris

This kind of armed robbery at the homes of football stars had, for the moment, spared Gym players, unlike those of Paris Saint-Germain or Marseille. Easy targets, sometimes displaying external signs of wealth, footballers have attracted criminals for several years. PSG stars Icardi and Marquinhos were victims of burglars during matches last January. Di Maria, Choupo-Moting, Thiago Silva had been before them, sometimes with some of their relatives injured.

In the Alpes-Maritimes, players had already been victims of burglaries but never of armed attacks. Several teams of “sausages”, especially from Vallauris, had been put out of harm’s way in recent months. The phenomenon of home-jacking, these particularly traumatic thefts for the victims, had tended to slow down in recent months. A short-lived truce.

Mario Lemina, Franco-Gabonese player, is a globetrotter who played in Lorient, Marseille, Turin, Southampton, Istanbul, Fulham, before being recruited this summer by the Nice club.

He lives with Fanny, a Belgian model very present on social networks.

Did the criminals particularly target the footballer? Hard to say at the moment. Club management did not say whether security had been tightened around the players.