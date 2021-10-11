Nations League – Thibaut Courtois attacks UEFA and FIFA: “They just care about lining their pockets”

Thibaut Courtois was not really happy on Sunday after Belgium’s defeat against Italy (2-1) in the small final of the Nations League, won by France. And his mood wasn’t really due to the setbacks of his own. “It’s just a game for money, you gotta be honest, he lamented at the microphone of Sky Sports. We played this match because for UEFA, it’s extra money (…) If Belgium or Italy were in the final, there wouldn’t have been so many changes. It just shows that we are playing too many matches. Next year we have a World Cup in November and we have to play again until the end of June. We are going to get hurt! Nobody cares about the players anymore.“

According to the Real Madrid goalkeeper, “three weeks of vacation is not enough for players to play for 12 months at the highest level“.” If we never say anything, it will always be the same… UEFA has yet created a new competition with the Conference League. They can be mad at teams that want a Super League but they don’t care about the players, they just care about their pockets“, he added.

Reassembled, Courtois also took the opportunity to tackle FIFA. “And now you hear about a European Championship and a World Cup every year. When are we going to rest? Never. So in the end, the best players will be hurt (…) We are not robots!“, dropped the Belgian international.

