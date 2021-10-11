New government announced by presidency after protests

Tunisia has a new government on Monday, eleven weeks after the ousting of the previous cabinet by President Kais Saied who assumed full powers on July 25, announced the presidency. For the first time in the country’s history, the formation of the government has been entrusted to a woman, academic Najla Bouden, but she and her team will enjoy considerably reduced prerogatives after Kais Saied’s coup.

In a speech during the swearing-in ceremony broadcast on official television, Najla Bouden, 63, said that “the fight against corruption will be the most important objective” of her government, which has 25 members. The announcement of the new government comes the day after a new demonstration in Tunis against the emergency measures, in which at least 6,000 people participated.





After two months of uncertainties, Kais Saied promulgated a decree on September 22 formalizing the suspension of several chapters of the Constitution and establishing “exceptional measures”, supposed to be provisional, the time to carry out political reforms, including amendments to the Constitution. Constitution of 2014. Its opponents and several NGOs denounce a coup, while the previous Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi was dismissed on July 25. Since then, Kais Saied had frozen Parliament and taken over the judiciary.