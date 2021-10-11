New lava flow at Cumbre Vieja: vulcanologists fear the arrival to the ocean

The new lava flow that occurred this weekend is heading straight for the ocean. The consequences worry the vulcanologists who scrutinize the phenomenon on the island of Palma in the Canaries.

Cumbre Vieja, which erupted three weeks ago, leaves no respite to the inhabitants of the island of La Palma. The northern flank of the volcano collapsed over the weekend causing a new lava flow that is heading straight for the ocean. Vulcanologists scrutinize the phenomenon with the greatest attention.

“As the lava has reached the edge of the coastal plateau, a collapse could occur. It could be accompanied by the sudden release of gas, explosion of magma and the formation of waves,” said Maria José Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute of the Canaries, to our colleagues from BFMTV.

The inhabitants fascinated by the spectacle are also terrified. Almost 6,000 evacuations have already taken place. A total of 1,149 buildings and infrastructure were destroyed. Almost 500 hectares, including 120 hectares of agricultural land, have been covered by lava. Banana plantations, vines and avocado trees have gone up in smoke. This represents a significant loss for the inhabitants whose second income after tourism is agriculture. The land lost is even more important than during the last eruption in 1949, says El Mundo.





The lava moves at 700m / h en la zona del polígono industrial, a las 13.30 hora canaria / Lava moves at 700m / h at the industrial park zone at 13.30 Canarian time pic.twitter.com/q7TCuYNpef – INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 10, 2021

If flights resumed on Saturday from and to La Palma, there is no indication that this will last. Asked by BFMTV, Edouard Kaminski, researcher in vulcanology at the Institut de physique du globe de Paris, explains: “Several million cubic meters of lava were emitted but we have no significant measurements of the ground level. It seems show that the tank is not really emptying and that it may be deep filled. ” Nothing to reassure the inhabitants who live at the foot of Cumbre Vieja.