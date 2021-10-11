News tip New World, character transfer explained … and delayed. How (soon) to do it

A definitive solution to New World’s server problems is long overdue. While the character transfer has been pushed back, Amazon Game Studios explains its reasons and how the process works. We detail all of this below.

New World has a success as unexpected as it is eventful since its release on September 28. Endless queues, server problems and the arrival of bots, the first MMO developed by Amazon Game Studios certainly made its growing community react. A few days ago, the developers announced wanting to set up a server transfer to limit the saturation of already full worlds.

However, the implementation of this improvement has been slightly delayed. This weekend, the game’s developers announced that internal tests were not satisfactory and that their server transfer requires more time before being fully operational. Although a rollout date for the update has not been released, the procedure to follow to transfer a character has been revealed and we detail it below :

Connect with your character, knowing that there may be queues

Go to the game store where you will find a tab to activate the transfer of your character

Leave your Company

Cancel all your orders of sale and purchase at Comptoirs

Make sure your character is in a sanctuary (colony or outpost)

During our testing phase, we detected rare instances where the character transfer experience did not go as planned. Be sure to check out the Character Transfer Guide once we’ve implemented your upgrade! Https: //t.co/97sSZiJpSW

– New World FR (@PlaynewworldFR) October 9, 2021

For the most part, character transfer goes smoothly and without a hitch.. Your character keeps his progress, his inventory and storage, or his money intact. What’s more, quest progression and faction alliance are also retained, as well as your house and its decorations, if you have any.

However, other elements are missing if you decide to transfer your character. Friends lists made in a world are specific to that world and cannot be kept. Company subscriptions must be terminated before starting your transfer, while your sales and purchase orders at the Comptoirs must be canceled to allow the transfer.

