New York: a plane evacuated in emergency because of the behavior of a passenger considered strange

A plane was forced to evacuate its 78 passengers “urgently” on landing Saturday afternoon at New York’s La Guardia Airport due to the behavior of a passenger who was arrested, said on Saturday the company chartering the flight, Republic Airways.

This plane, an Embraer E-175 which was coming from Indianapolis and was supposed to land at La Guardia, “declared an emergency and landed (…) without incident in reaction to the behavior of a passenger towards the end of the flight”, indicated the company.





The passenger in detention

“On exiting the active runway, the aircraft came to a stop on a taxiway and carried out an emergency evacuation as a precaution,” Republic Airways added, adding that the “passenger involved in the incident was taken into custody “.

“The woman who was sitting next to him said he had acted weird the whole flight. She eventually got up to go to the bathroom and took the opportunity to tell the pilot that something weird was going on.” , testifies a passenger to The Bharat Express news.

When contacted, a company spokesperson gave no details on the passenger’s behavior. The New York airport authority also did not immediately follow up.