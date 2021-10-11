news, compatible Oppo smartphones and release date

Oppo presents the international version of ColorOS 12, its in-house interface based on Android 12. Here are the new features to remember as well as the list of compatible smartphones with the estimated date of deployments.

It was planned and it is now done. Oppo officially presented the new features of its ColorOS 12 update based on Android 12 as part of the global launch. The opportunity to review the priorities of the Chinese manufacturer on this version, but also compatible smartphones and the dates of deployment planned in Western Europe. Moreover, a large number of devices are affected.

Let us recall in passing that the stable version of Android 12 is officially available on AOSP. Manufacturers can therefore dive into it to adapt their in-house interfaces to the new Google OS – without necessarily taking up every new feature provided by the Mountain View firm. So let’s see what Oppo has concocted for ColorOS 12.

A new design and a semblance of Material You

ColorOS 12 wants to stand out with a fresher and more modern design. Oppo therefore adopts the magic formula currently in fashion: more rounded corners everywhere, especially on application icons, but we can also mention floating windows.

However, we keep the most pleasant part of the ColorOS interface, the Customizations menu. It is still as rich in options to deeply modify the appearance of icons, quick settings, the animation of the fingerprint reader or the Always-On Display. There’s even a novelty directly inspired by the Material You guidelines so dear to Google.

Indeed, if you go to the Colors section, a button Background color selection allows you to adapt the accent colors of your ColorOS 12 interface to one of the dominant colors of your wallpaper. The function is not as automatic as on a Google Pixel at the moment, but it is clearly part of the same perspective of extensive customizations for optimized immersion.

In fact, on ColorOS 12, the system spots several interesting colors on your wallpaper and then lets you decide which to keep as accent colors.

Privacy on ColorOS 12

Oppo therefore clearly wants you to appreciate your experience on its in-house interface more than ever. However, the brand promises not to stray too far from Google’s vision for Android 12. It wants to make it easy for an unfamiliar user to find his bearings.





For this reason, Google Messages and Google Phone remain preinstalled as default apps. Beyond that, Oppo takes again in its sauce the improvements made by Android 12 in terms of confidentiality. ColorOS 12 thus benefits from a dashboard showing clearly which apps have had access to your position, the camera or the microphone in the last 24 hours.

This dashboard for confidentiality and also that for the battery are obviously available via the settings, but also grouped together in a Phone Manager app for faster access.

Finally, regarding security, there are still other functions provided by Android 12 to report. The new permission giving access only to approximate geolocation is therefore part of the game. Also, you can count on the arrival of the two tiles in the shortcuts panel that can quickly block access to the camera or microphone to all apps and the system in one click.

Performance and inclusiveness

ColorOS 12 also puts two other elements in the spotlight, performance and inclusiveness. For the first point, Oppo evokes a reduction of 30% of the memory occupied thanks to a more intelligent management of the resources. The promise is simple: better fluidity and 12% longer battery life. So good news for those who use their phones a lot to work. Especially since these people will also be able to take advantage of a PC Connect mode to use the mobile from a computer (Windows 10 or Windows 11).

As for inclusiveness, the manufacturer brings a new function: Improved color vision. This proposes to adjust the tones ” according to your vision in order to benefit from the most comfortable display effects “. It is thus possible to change the screen to shades of gray, or to apply a particular color filter. For people who are color blind, this can come in handy.

In the inclusiveness component, Oppo is also committed to offering better translations. French does not seem really concerned, but, by the brand’s own admission, some languages ​​around the world suffered from approximations on ColorOS. It’s totally anecdotal, but be aware that “Omojis” are also arriving to personalize your messages. These are kind of Apple Memojis.

Smartphones compatible with ColorOS 12 and deployment dates

Below we list the smartphones compatible with the ColorOS 12 update, sorted by deployment dates (earliest to latest). Note that this information is valid for Western European markets.

From December 2021:

From the first half of 2022:

From the second half of 2022:

What about OnePlus smartphones?

Remember that the ColorOS platform will merge with OxygenOS to remove the OnePlus interface. That hasn’t stopped the beta of OxygenOS 12, but it will be the last major update to this software experience. In 2022, OnePlus smartphones will embed a new interface.