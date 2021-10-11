Neymar’s dirty evening

Brazil dropped its first points in its qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup. After nine victories in as many games, the Seleção was held in check this Sunday night in Colombia (0-0). And one player is particularly targeted at home. This is n ° 10 Neymar (29 years old). The Parisian, far from having delivered his best score with the Canarinha, has not passed between the drops.

“Neymar, mainly, was not good. The No. 10 didn’t create much, missed some easy passes and got his beak out on the pitch with Yerry Mina ”, highlighted ESPN. Spear ! also was disappointed. “Very far from the expected level, a very discreet performance in attack, very far from the opposing goal, with many errors which ruined the Brazilian blocks”, analyzes the sports daily, crediting it with a score of 5/10.

O Globoesporte didn’t even give him the average, with a severe 4.5 / 10. “But he failed too much in his attempts to find spaces in the Colombian defense”, explains the local media. Neymar is not having fun and Brazil is not having fun, abstract In Folha de São Paulo. Qualified as“idiot” live by the Brazilian commentator, the native of Mogi das Cruzes is very often at the heart of the critics. Tite flew to his aid at the end of the meeting.





Fed up

“Maybe we expect him to be exceptional at all times of the game, to make a difference at all times. Neymar is an exceptional player, because he does exceptional actions, exceptionally. Not continuously. Neymar is a class player, we all know that. It was very well marked, sometimes taken in pairs, in a collectively complicated context ”, released the Brazilian coach.

We forget that, despite his waste, Ney could have ended the game in Barranquilla with a goal (a nice shot deflected by David Ospina) and two assists (a good pass for Lucas Paqueta in the middle of the box and a good shift for Fred ). Highly anticipated each time he puts on the Auriverde tunic, the man with 114 selections (69 achievements) has recently let his spleen burst.

“I don’t know what to do with this jersey anymore for the guys to respect Neymar. It has been going on for a long time, it comes from you journalists, commentators and others as well ”, he had let go, very recovered. We understand better why he does not want to go beyond the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as he said in an interview with DAZN. Taken in flu at Paris SG and, therefore, in Brazil, Neymar is experiencing one of the most complicated start to the season of his career. Will he be able to bounce back?