No action by UK police after evidence against Prince Andrew examined

Targeted by a complaint in the United States as part of the investigation into the sex crimes of the American financier Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew will not be worried by the British police. In this very embarrassing case for the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth’s second son was charged with sexual assault by an American, Virginia Giuffre, 38, who filed a complaint in August in Manhattan court.

Virginia Giuffre claims Prince Andrew is “one of the powerful men” to whom she was “handed over for sexual purposes” when she was the victim between 2000 and 2002, from the age of 16, of the vast sex trafficking for which the financier Jeffrey Epstein was charged and imprisoned, before killing himself in a Manhattan prison in the summer of 2019.





Prince Andrew is accused of having “sexually assaulted” Virginia Giuffre, then underage, on three occasions: in London at Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, and in the properties of Jeffrey Epstein in New York and in the Virgin Islands .

Calamitous interview in 2019

In August, London Police Chief Cressida Dick asked her team to reconsider the case. “Metropolitan Police officers learned of a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review is over and we are not taking any further action, ”police said on Sunday.

The 61-year-old Duke of York had “categorically” denied the accusations against him in an interview deemed calamitous to the BBC in November 2019, in which he did not express a single regret for his friendship with Epstein or the slightest empathy for its victims. Despite his denials, his association with the American businessman had plunged him into turmoil and forced him to retire from public life.