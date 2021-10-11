Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to a trio of specialists in experimental economics

The Nobel Prize in economics was awarded Monday, October 11, to three specialists in experimental economics, the Canadian David Card, the American-Israeli Joshua Angrist and the American-Dutch Guido Imbens.

The trio “Brought us new ideas in the labor market and showed what conclusions can be drawn from natural experiments”, greeted the Nobel jury. Natural experiments, also known as involuntary experiments, are studies conducted from real-life situations – not in a laboratory, in controlled spaces. They thus take advantage of political or economic events that affect a random part of the population.

Read also Why the “Nobel Prize in Economics” is not a Nobel Prize like any other

Experimental economics

The Canadian David Card, born in 1956, is thus awarded “For his empirical contributions to labor economics”. Using natural experiments, Card analyzed the effects of minimum wages, immigration and education on the labor market. “His studies in the early 1990s challenged preconceived ideas, which led to new analyzes and new perspectives”, according to the Nobel jury. In particular, the results of his research have shown that increasing the minimum wage does not necessarily mean fewer jobs.

The economist from Berkeley (California) had particularly studied the “exodus of Mariel”: in 1980, 125,000 Cubans expelled by the regime of Fidel Castro through the port of Mariel settled in the United States, half in Miami. The economist studied how the city of Florida “absorbed” this influx, comparing the evolution of economic indicators with those of four other control cities. Results ? This migratory shock did not explode unemployment, nor plunge wages, according to him.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Economists examine the impact of migration on wages

Methodological contributions

American-Israeli Joshua Angrist, 61, and American-Dutch Guido Imbens, 58, were jointly awarded “For their methodological contributions to the analysis of cause and effect relationships”. In the mid-1990s, the two researchers notably demonstrated how precise conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments.

Joshua Angrist, accompanied by Adriana Kugler, in particular showed in 2003 that unemployment increased all the more sharply as the institutions of the labor market and the market for goods and services are rigid, by studying the Yugoslav immigration of the 1990s in Europe.

Last year, the prize was awarded to the Americans Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, two auction experts whose innovative work was used in particular in the allocation of telecom frequencies.

The economy comes to close a Nobel season marked in particular by the peace prize for two investigative journalists, the director of the Philippine media Rappler, Maria Ressa, and the editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Dmitri Muratov.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Esther Duflo: “The more we help people, the more they are able to get out of the poverty trap”