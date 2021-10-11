now, the Blues list has no equivalent in Europe

The victory of the French team in the League of Nations gives the Blues a very special status of the most successful team in the history of European football.

It is not the most prestigious of the many titles in its trophy cabinet, of course, but victory in the League of Nations still allows the France team to get a foothold in the European elite. It is a tremendous accomplishment for a selection that has now won every game title on the planet. Double world champions (1998-2018) and winner of the Euro twice (1984, 2000), the France team lifted Sunday the only title that was missing from its record, among those who are at stake today , with also the Olympics (1984) to his credit and the former Confederations Cup (2001-2003).





Brazil and Argentina match

France is the first European team in the history of football to win in all the competitions in which it has been entered for men, including in the youth categories: it has thus won the World Cup, the Euro, the Olympic Games, the Confederations Cup, the Nations League, the U-20 World Cup (2013), the U17 World Cup (2001), the U21 Euro (1988), the U19 Euro (1949 for the Junior Tournament of UEFA, 1983, 1996, 1997 and 2000, in the under-18s, then 2005, 2010 and 2016 in U19) and Euro U17 (2004, 2015).

Only Brazil, counting its continental competitions, and Argentina, also very successful in the youth categories, can boast of having an equivalent record. But is the Copa America worth a European Championship? It is another debate, which will not fail to speak. In the meantime, the Blues are now well on the way which should lead them to Qatar where they hope to be able to conquer their third star in a little over a year from now. A success against Kazakhstan on November 13, as part of the qualifications, would ensure a direct flight to Qatar. Until then, the players will find their daily club life a little lighter.