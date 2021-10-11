“Now you take care of the little one”: Adriana Karembeu’s husband not thrilled by the care of their daughter

Forced to go to Marseille to shoot Plus belle la vie, Adriana Karembeu was unable to make the trip with her daughter. And it is her husband, Aram Ohanian, who is forced to play the babysitter.

The lives of actress and mother are sometimes difficult to combine. After agreeing to join the cast of More beautiful life the time of an intrigue, Adriana Karembeu had to go to Marseille in order to shoot the scenes in which she appears. “It was the production that appealed to me. I just knew I was going to play my own role, fictional of course. That’s why I accepted. And also because the idea of ​​being part of it. ‘I liked a series “, first entrusted the 50-year-old model to TV Grandes Chains.

While she only discovered her plot a week before filming, and the pace is very sustained, the Slovakian mother confessed that‘she loved to play in the flagship series of France 3. But she did not join the Phocaean city accompanied by her daughter, Nina, the fruit of her union with Aram Ohanian. “Today she is 3 years old and goes to nursery, it’s easier”, she clarified.

Adriana Karembeu: “I go back and forth to Monaco”

Her husband did not make the trip either. Quite simply becausehe must keep their child. “Aram looks after Nina who is sick in the car if I am not with her. I go back and forth to Monaco. Her father takes care of her after the nursery”, Adriana Karembeu explained. Something that the businessman of Armenian origin does not usually do : “As he is scared, he does three times as much. He can’t wait for me to come back. When I get home, after asking me if everything went well, he says to me: Now you take care of the little“.

Before making a decision as to whether it will turn more than a plot for More beautiful life, one thing is certain: Adrianna Karembeu will have to be accountable to her husband, even though she confessed to having “specific ideas on how she might come back.”

