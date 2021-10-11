Olivier Giroud “can’t wait to play with Zlatan Ibrahimovic” at AC Milan

Not selected by Didier Deschamps for the “Final Four” of the League of Nations, Olivier Giroud, second top scorer for the Blues (46 goals in 110 selections), spoke on Monday on the official Serie A.
The 35-year-old striker, whose start to the season with AC Milan was upset by the Covid-19 and then back problems, says himself ” proud “ to wear the Rossoneri colors. “Serie A is the Championship I watched when I was young. My favorite footballer was Shevchenko. I am lucky to have the opportunity to score, like him, for this club ”, confides the one who recalls that his two grandmothers were Italian.
The former Chelsea striker has “Can’t wait to play alongside Zlatan (Ibrahimovic). We’re going to have fun and we want to win something with Milan … Having Zlatan in your team is still better ”. So far, the Swede’s injuries (knee, Achilles tendon) have not allowed them to evolve together this season.
“If Zlatan is still in the field at 40, that means he’s an exceptional professional”
The 2018 world champion sees the ex-Parisian as a source of inspiration “To enjoy football for as long as my body allows. If Zlatan is still on the pitch at 40, that means he’s an exceptional professional. He takes care of himself and his body. “
Giroud also predicts a future in blue for his Milan teammate Mike Maignan (26 years old, 1st selection), called to become a starter in the France team: “I think he will become the first goalkeeper for the France team when Hugo Lloris stops. He has a lot of talent. ” The former Lille has become number 2 among the Blues since the September rally, after being number 3 behind Steve Mandanda.