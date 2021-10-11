Olivier Giroud “can’t wait to play with Zlatan Ibrahimovic” at AC Milan

The 35-year-old striker, whose start to the season with AC Milan was upset by the Covid-19 and then back problems, says himself ” proud “ to wear the Rossoneri colors. “Serie A is the Championship I watched when I was young. My favorite footballer was Shevchenko. I am lucky to have the opportunity to score, like him, for this club ”, confides the one who recalls that his two grandmothers were Italian.