Olivier Rousteing, creator of the Balmain house, reveals a heavy secret after a year of silence

The famous designer of the house Balmain published a post on Instagram this weekend in which he reveals a secret he kept for a year.

Olivier Rousteing, creator of the Balmain house, comes out of the silence. He posted on Instagram on Saturday a photo of his upper body and head fully bandaged. He revealed that he hid what happened to him from his collaborators and friends for a year. He tells how he was disfigured due to a domestic accident. “A year ago my fireplace exploded. I woke up the next morning in Saint-Louis hospital in Paris.” We are then in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic. The stylist expresses his gratitude to the nursing staff: “They took care of me beautifully. I cannot thank them enough”.

Olivier Rousteing, close to many stars like Beyoncé, has passed his story in silence for many months. “I don’t really know why I was so ashamed, to be frank, maybe because of this obsession with perfection in the fashion world as well as my own complexes.” He also explains that he tried to escape his suffering by immersing himself in work “by trying to continue to make the world dream with my collections”.





Clothes to hide your wounds

He explains having managed to hide his burns under turtlenecks, loose sleeves, rings on all fingers … And evokes the worst summer of his life in Greece where he remained covered despite the heat. “I really realize the power of social media, which only lets you reveal what you want to show. It allows us to create our own story and avoid what we don’t want to show. new world”.

Gratitude to caregivers

He concludes by explaining that he feels “so happy, so good and lucky. I begin a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude”. He ends his post by warmly thanking the staff of the Saint-Louis hospital and all the people who have respected the silence around his so heavy secret. The stylist calls for encouragement: “Never give up. The sun always comes after the storm.”

His post has been liked more than 500,000 times and elicited many comments and encouragement. Some personalities have not failed to send him all their affection like Kim Kardashian or Cindy Crawford.