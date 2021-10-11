OM: Drogba judges OM of Sampaoli – Interview

Didier drogba is back on Wednesday at the Stade Vélodrome for the Heroes’ Match (find Drogba’s interview for the Phocaean here). A charity event that will bring together many personalities around a football match at the Stade Vélodrome.

In the show Telefoot, on TF1, Didier drogba also mentioned the OM of Jorge Sampaoli : “It’s a team that has a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm. And then there is the quality too. There is the rebirth, in quotes, of Dimitri Payet, who finds his legs and who takes a lot of pleasure, it shows“.

The Ivorian legend also explained that OM would have to continue to live with the pressure of the results: “It’s a first season for the coach, it’s true. It’s impossible not to put pressure on Marseille, that’s how it is, it’s a great club, which lives for the result“.

"They are beautiful to watch. ' "(The objectives) What they will be able to achieve. It is true that this is a first season for the coach. So, of course, it is impossible not to put pressure. Marseille = pressure = result."@Didier drogba on the season of@OM_Officiel

Information

Heroes’ match at the Orange Velodrome

The ticket office and the raffle are accessible via the following link: www.unicef.fr/match-des-heros

Wednesday 13 October 2021 – Kick off 7:00 p.m.

Live TV broadcast on the L’Equipe Channel, web broadcast on the Twitch channel and OM’s TikTok, Orange on the “Immersive Now” platform broadcast live immersive (360 ° video), and on France 3 PACA on the 17th October.

(To experience this event in Lodge spaces, contact the OM Hospitalités department: om.hospitalites@om.fr)