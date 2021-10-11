More

    OM: Drogba judges OM of Sampaoli – Interview

    Sports


    Didier drogba is back on Wednesday at the Stade Vélodrome for the Heroes’ Match (find Drogba’s interview for the Phocaean here). A charity event that will bring together many personalities around a football match at the Stade Vélodrome.

    In the show Telefoot, on TF1, Didier drogba also mentioned the OM of Jorge Sampaoli : “It’s a team that has a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm. And then there is the quality too. There is the rebirth, in quotes, of Dimitri Payet, who finds his legs and who takes a lot of pleasure, it shows“.

    The Ivorian legend also explained that OM would have to continue to live with the pressure of the results: “It’s a first season for the coach, it’s true. It’s impossible not to put pressure on Marseille, that’s how it is, it’s a great club, which lives for the result“.

    Information

    Heroes’ match at the Orange Velodrome

    The ticket office and the raffle are accessible via the following link: www.unicef.fr/match-des-heros

    Wednesday 13 October 2021 – Kick off 7:00 p.m.

    Live TV broadcast on the L’Equipe Channel, web broadcast on the Twitch channel and OM’s TikTok, Orange on the “Immersive Now” platform broadcast live immersive (360 ° video), and on France 3 PACA on the 17th October.

    (To experience this event in Lodge spaces, contact the OM Hospitalités department: om.hospitalites@om.fr)

    210906_unicef.jpg (307 KB)


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSixteen people killed in plane crash in central country
    Next articleThe country in uncertainty over the name of its next prime minister

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC