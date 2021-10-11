parents denounce their exclusion from paying homage to the teacher

On October 16, 2020, the history-geography professor was beheaded by an Islamist terrorist at the end of his college in Bois-d’Aulne, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. On Friday, a tribute will be paid to him in schools in France. The commemoration planned in his college, however, disappoints the parents of students who claim to be associated with it.

It was already a year ago. On October 16, 2020, Samuel Paty, professor of history and geography, was assassinated, beheaded by an Islamist terrorist on leaving his college in Bois-d’Aulne in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, in the Yvelines. A crime that followed several days of harassment. This Friday, October 15, a tribute will be paid to him in French schools through a minute of silence, an hour-long exchange with students, discussions on the training of critical thinking.

But at the Collège du Bois-d’Aulne, the terms of these commemorations are not unanimous. The parents of the pupils claim to be associated with it. Faced with this protest, the Academy of Versailles offered some accommodations on Monday.

Open letter

“For us, this tribute should have represented an essential unity in the face of barbarism, and today we find ourselves outside of that”, testified Corinne Grootaert, president of the FCPE des Yvelines, referent for Conflans-Sainte- Honorine, this Monday on BFMTV.

The one who is herself the mother of children enrolled in the bereaved establishment added: “Parents of students will stay out of college even if their wish was to be with them.” And the organization for which she is responsible for the Yvelines is mobilizing. She notably cracked a text intended for the Ministry of National Education: “We made an open letter because our request within the college was to pay tribute to the educational community but also to parents of ‘children of this college, all together “.

“If you don’t change your mind about the October 15 tribute, we, the parent representatives, will not attend the ‘official’ October 16 tribute. We will not act as a ‘surety’ . Either you consider the parents as an integral part of this establishment, or you exclude them from it “, one can read in this letter.

A letter remained unanswered, lamented Corinne Grootaert. She regrets the situation all the more because she considers that the will of the local teachers has been betrayed. “The teachers decided to organize a tribute this Friday 15 where they wanted to invite the students and their parents,” she explains.

The academy makes adjustments

The Academy of Versailles provided some explanations to BFMTV, arguing initially of the need to preserve the “intimacy” of the ceremony and the respect of a “gauge” ordered by the sanitary difficulties.





Corinne Grootaert sees it as a form of bad faith: “There is no longer a gauge in schools, including in our health situation. So we cannot hear that there is a gauge problem”.

This Monday, the Academy of Versailles, however, fleshed out its response and proposed adjustments. It thus supported its reluctance to invite too large an audience to respect safety standards, especially fire. But the indignation raised, she says now, pushes her to organize the event in another area of ​​the college, which will multiply the gauge by three. The academy therefore estimates that it will be able to accommodate 200 parents and students, to which will join around 100 officials. The academy says it is still waiting for the response from invited parents.

In particular, invitations were sent, says the administration, to parents’ delegates in the course of last week. Finally, she also claims to have proposed to the parents to make a speech during the ceremony and recalls that the sound of it will be broadcast on the forecourt of the college.

Too symbolic gestures?

It is not known at this stage if these few adaptations will be likely to appease the discontented parents, but they do not settle, in any case, all the questions raised by the latter.

The PEEP, another body representing the parents of pupils, also denounces a lack of “consultation” on the spot between the parents of pupils and the educational institution. In front of our cameras, Cécile Ribet Reyel, president of the PEEP of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, pointed out two measures, currently suspended: the possibility of renaming the college of Bois-d’Aulne by the name of Samuel Paty and the erection of a statue bearing his likeness.

“It must be considered, that it be proposed, that it be built. It must not be decreed and imposed. It would be strictly counterproductive and almost violent for some,” countered Cécile Ribet Reyel.

She fears that these symbolic gestures will hinder substantive solutions: “I don’t want the only action to be to commemorate each year, to put a bouquet, a plaque, a statue. We need something else, actions. “