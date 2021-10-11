Paul McCartney blames John Lennon for breaking up The Beatles



PAUL MCCARTNEY MAKES JOHN LENNON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SEPARATION OF THE BEATLES

LONDON (Reuters) – Paul McCartney has said he wanted to continue playing with the Beatles when they split up in 1970, adding that John Lennon was behind the quartet’s breakup.

The reasons for the disappearance of the world’s most famous pop group have been the subject of much speculation, ranging from artistic disputes and legal disputes to John Lennon’s marriage to Japanese artist Yoko Ono.

In an episode of “This Cultural Life”, the entirety of which will be broadcast on October 23 on BBC Radio 4, Paul McCartney, now 79, spoke about what he considers to be the most difficult period of his life.

“I wasn’t the cause of the breakup. It was our Johnny,” he said. “It was my band, it was my job, it was my life, so I wanted to keep it going.”





Asked about his decision to start a solo career, the former bassist of the Liverpool group slowed down the interviewer in his tracks before providing his version of the facts.

“Oh no, no, no, John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles,'” said Paul McCartney. “And he said, ‘It’s pretty exciting, it’s kind of like a divorce.’ And then we just had to pick up the pieces.”

According to the singer-songwriter, the quartet would have continued to perform if John Lennon had not moved away.

“I thought we were doing very good things – Abbey Road, Let It Be, not bad,” he commented.

After the departure of the famous guitarist, the new manager of the group Allen Klein would have advised the three remaining members to keep secret the imminent dissolution of The Beatles in order to settle some details, according to Paul McCartney.

“So for a few months we had to pretend,” he said. “It was weird because we all knew it was the end of the Beatles but we couldn’t just walk away.”

(Report Andrew MacAskill, French version Juliette Portala, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)