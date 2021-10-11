Philips 345E2AE review: a versatile and affordable panoramic monitor

The Philips 345E2AE is very classic.

No eccentricity for the Philips 345E2AE monitor which is sober. It uses good quality black plastic and a rimless plastic bezel.

The foot and the external power supply.

The stand is rather compact to support a 34 inch monitor with dimensions of only 22 x 25 cm.

Height and tilt adjustment.

This monitor has a height adjustment of 10 cm and the tilt between -5 ° and + 20 °.

The rear of the chassis is made entirely of good quality grainy matte black plastic. The connection is oriented perpendicular. The screen is compatible with VESA 100 x 100 mm mounts once the stand is removed. There is a fairly basic cable passage at the base of the arm, which allows all the wires to be grouped together.

The connection consists of two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort input, a line input and a headphone output. The screen also includes two 5 W speakers far from exceptional, but which help out for system sounds and for watching short videos. This model skips the USB hub.

The joystick remains the easiest way to navigate the monitor menus.



The clickable joystick is the most enjoyable way to navigate the settings. Pressing the button turns on the monitor. Then, you have to move the cursor to the right to validate the choices and to the left to go back. It is possible to change the source, mode (presets) and access the settings (brightness, contrast, sharpness, overdrive, temperature, etc.). The menus are readable and navigation is quick.

The Philips 345E2AE on our reference desktop.