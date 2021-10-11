Philips 345E2AE review: a versatile and affordable panoramic monitor

No eccentricity for the Philips 345E2AE monitor which is sober. It uses good quality black plastic and a rimless plastic bezel.
The stand is rather compact to support a 34 inch monitor with dimensions of only 22 x 25 cm.
This monitor has a height adjustment of 10 cm and the tilt between -5 ° and + 20 °.
The rear of the chassis is made entirely of good quality grainy matte black plastic. The connection is oriented perpendicular. The screen is compatible with VESA 100 x 100 mm mounts once the stand is removed. There is a fairly basic cable passage at the base of the arm, which allows all the wires to be grouped together.
The connection consists of two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort input, a line input and a headphone output. The screen also includes two 5 W speakers far from exceptional, but which help out for system sounds and for watching short videos. This model skips the USB hub.
The clickable joystick is the most enjoyable way to navigate the settings. Pressing the button turns on the monitor. Then, you have to move the cursor to the right to validate the choices and to the left to go back. It is possible to change the source, mode (presets) and access the settings (brightness, contrast, sharpness, overdrive, temperature, etc.). The menus are readable and navigation is quick.
On our 140 x 60 cm desk, the Philips 345E2AE takes up quite a bit of space. The depth of the foot limited to 22 cm allows to free up enough room to install the keyboard and the mouse. The Ultra Wide Quad HD definition of 3440 x 1440 px is still as pleasant to use, whether for office tasks with a comfortable workspace or in games where this definition remains in the good average for modern graphics cards .
By lowering the brightness to 32 to obtain white at 150 cd / m², the Iiyama GB3461WQSU-B1 consumes approximately 27 W, i.e. a relative consumption of only 65 W / m², much lower than the average of the monitors tested (100 W / m² ). At minimum brightness (54 cd / m²), it consumes 17 W. At maximum (250 cd / m²), we go to 37 W.
The image delivered by the monitor out of the box is very good. The color temperature is perfect (stable curve and average temperature of 6570 K very close to the 6500 K reference), the gray levels are very well reproduced with an average of the gamma at 2.1 and a generally stable curve on the whole of the spectrum. Only very light grays are slightly overexposed. Finally, the average delta does not exceed 3 and the colors can therefore be considered as faithful to those sent by the source. Only green and yellow exceed a delta E of 4 discernible for a seasoned eye. By lowering the brightness to 48 to obtain a white close to 150 cd / m², the image quality improves very slightly with a temperature even closer to 6500 K and a Delta E which goes down to 2. The calibration of the screen using a probe makes it possible above all to smooth the gamma curve which is henceforth perfectly stable on an average of 2.2. With a delta E of 1.2, the color rendering is even better. Above all, green and yellow finally fall below the bar of 3.
You can download this color profile by following this link.
Native contrast is measured at 830: 1. The Asus TUF Gaming VG279QM and the AOC 27G2U, also equipped with an IPS panel, both display a contrast ratio of over 1000: 1. This contrast is therefore very average for an IPS panel. Darker scenes and black areas appear grayish, especially in a dark room. However, this does not pose any problem during daytime use. In comparison, this monitor is far from the contrast seen on the best VA monitors on the market, such as the MSI Optix MAG271CR or the Philips BDM4037UW, whose ratio exceeds 4000: 1
The Philips 345E2AE does not use Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) to adjust the brightness; it is therefore devoid of flickering and does not cause headaches to those who are sensitive to this phenomenon. Iiyama also offers a software blue light reduction mode via the OSD.
This monitor manages FreeSync (and by extension G-Sync) between 48 and 75 Hz and therefore works best when the graphics card sends between 48 and 75 fps. To take full advantage of this monitor, you need a fairly powerful graphics card, especially to be able to display 75 fps in UWQHD definition (3440 x 1440). A graphics card like the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 seems like a minimum. You can even opt for more performance in the case of the most demanding games. In all cases, the fluidity is there and the image does not suffer from tearing problems (tearing) or jerks (micro-stuttering).
We measured the afterglow time at 9 ms with theoverdrive on “faster”. Setting to the highest (“fastest”) value results in a slight damping effect. reverse ghosting. Although this monitor is not the most responsive on the market, this afterglow time still makes it possible to limit the blur effect behind moving objects. The VA Samsung Odyssey G7 27 or 49G9 models do better with an afterglow time of just 4.5 ms. As for the IPS models, only the Asus VG279QM with its Full HD 240 Hz IPS panel does really better with only 4 ms. Display delay is measured at 9.5ms (at 60Hz), so there is no lag between mouse, keyboard, or joystick action and its impact on the screen.