Pierre Gasly apologizes to Fernando Alonso | F1only.fr

Frenchman Pierre Gasly – sixth at the finish of the Turkish Grand Prix this Sunday – had a hectic race, especially after his collision at the first corner from the start, which earned him a penalty of five seconds.

Once his penalty has been served, the AlphaTauri driver whipped to move up the hierarchy behind the wheel of a very competitive single-seater this weekend on the Istanbul track, which will allow him to cross the finish line in sixth place. .

” I’m really happy to be back in the top six, I think it’s probably one of our best performances this season, especially in these difficult conditions. “ explains the Frenchman this Sunday evening.





” Finishing just 10 seconds from the podium after a five second penalty is really good for us. The first corner incident was a bit unfortunate, I was sandwiched between Sergio [Perez] and Fernando [Alonso], we touched each other a bit but it was just enough to get Alonso running, so I want to tell him I’m sorry. “

” After that the pace was really strong and I’m happy with the car’s performance this weekend, it feels good to have been fast again on Friday. “

