More

    Pierre Gasly apologizes to Fernando Alonso | F1only.fr

    Sports


    Frenchman Pierre Gasly – sixth at the finish of the Turkish Grand Prix this Sunday – had a hectic race, especially after his collision at the first corner from the start, which earned him a penalty of five seconds.

    Once his penalty has been served, the AlphaTauri driver whipped to move up the hierarchy behind the wheel of a very competitive single-seater this weekend on the Istanbul track, which will allow him to cross the finish line in sixth place. .

    I’m really happy to be back in the top six, I think it’s probably one of our best performances this season, especially in these difficult conditions. “ explains the Frenchman this Sunday evening.


    Finishing just 10 seconds from the podium after a five second penalty is really good for us. The first corner incident was a bit unfortunate, I was sandwiched between Sergio [Perez] and Fernando [Alonso], we touched each other a bit but it was just enough to get Alonso running, so I want to tell him I’m sorry. “

    After that the pace was really strong and I’m happy with the car’s performance this weekend, it feels good to have been fast again on Friday. “

    Turkish GP standings

    Picture


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlearmy offensive against Tigrayan rebels in Amhara
    Next articleJustin Bieber soon to be a dad with Hailey Baldwin? “I hope we have a baby”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC