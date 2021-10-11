Pierre Ménès “very shocked by a lot of things”

On October 3, Bernard Tapie breathed his last, swept away by cancer. Since 2017, the businessman with a thousand lives has been fighting bitterly against double cancer of the esophagus and stomach. Following this disappearance which had a strong impact, many personalities did not fail to pay him a last tribute, such as Cyril Hanouna who praised his memory in “Touche pas à mon poste”. “Everyone thought I saw Bernard Tapie very often, but I never saw him. In fact, I had a telephone relationship with him (…) I have never met him and that will remain a great regret. He was someone that I loved very much“, he confided.





This weekend, Pierre Ménès returned to the disappearance of the former boss of Olympique de Marseille. Guest of “Hors piste” on France Inter, the sports consultant slipped some details on their report. “We had a good relationship. I couldn’t say friends. I knew him when the club was relegated to the second division after the OM incidents. I’m sure he liked my outspokenness very much“, did he declare.

To read also

Death of Bernard Tapie: the very touching message from … Read more on Télé 7 jours

Read also