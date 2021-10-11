Plan “France 2030”: space, aeronautics, start-up … what Macron should announce on Tuesday

the essential

Tomorrow morning, from the Elysee Palace, Emmanuel Macron must announce massive investments, 30 to 50 billion euros, in various sectors including aeronautics and space.

This is an announcement that should not go unnoticed. Also, for a few days, the advisers of the Élysée are agitated in order to promote it to the journalists responsible for following the news of the Castle: “We are going to present the agenda of the transformation”, begins one of the them in the form of teasing. What is it about ? This Tuesday, in the large ballroom of the Elysee, Emmanuel Macron will decline what he calls his “France 2030 plan”.

He himself has already said two words on Thursday, October 7, while speaking at the annual Bpifrance Inno Génération (BIG) forum, in Paris: “If we want to build the France of 2030, we must win back the industrial part , we must re-innovate in and through industry and therefore decide to increase funding for industrial start-ups, “assured the Head of State. And to add that this plan aims to “build the France of 2030 and to bring out in our country and in Europe the champions of tomorrow who, in the fields of digital, green industry, biotechnologies or in agriculture, will shape our future “.





30 to 50 billion euros

Last week, the Élysée completed: “We will also make progress on hydrogen batteries, space, aeronautics … The announcements made will be very precise”. Two start-ups would be concerned in Occitanie, one manufactures microalgae in Baillargues between Montpellier and Lunel, the other acts in the field of aeronautics in Toulouse. The amount of the envelope would be in the order of 30 to 50 billion euros over 8 to 10 years, according to government sources.

The primary objective of the Head of State is purely economic. “The idea is to have great leaders who help create growth and jobs. If we invest in sectors that are already growing, it can go quickly,” assured The Dispatch one of Emmanuel Macron’s advisers. But he also intends to regain, in this way, a form of national independence, as he did by repatriating the manufacture of paracetamol in France. “The theme is independence regained”, assures us the Elysee.

Dealing with pessimism

One way to respond to the concerns of the French, more and more often expressed since the Covid-19 crisis, about our dependence on foreign countries. Emmanuel Macron wants to show his desire to make France more autonomous. More generally, the announcement of this France 2030 plan traces the strong axes of the campaign that is looming.

Emmanuel Macron wishes, in fact, to hammer out a positive message in the face of the pessimisms that are expressed from all sides, on the right and on the left. According to him, part of France no longer has faith in science and innovation. He points to the vast anti-vaccination movement as proof. He wants to embody the camp of hope and progress, an idea already developed during the 2016 campaign. In May, when he launched his great march, he assured that “the camp of progress is a necessity”. Five years later, the French fractures do not seem to have changed.