Plate auctioned for $ 1.7 million in online sale

ART – A scene from the biblical tale “Samson and Delilah” was painted on the object by Nicola da Urbino.

A “simple” plate was sold for 1.7 million dollars (1.46 million euros), at auction on Wednesday. The object, put on sale by the house Lyon & Turnbull, was in fact of an exceptional rarity, reports CNN relayed by Capital.

The plate represents a scene from the biblical tale of Samson and Delilah. The illustration was made by Nicola da Urbino, also known as Gabriele Sbraga, between 1520 and 1523.

An object in majolica

“It’s an object you see once in your life,” commented Gavin Strang, director and head of private collections at Lyon & Turnbull. “When such an object arrives on the market, it falls into the pocket of the one with the most nerve or the one with the deepest [de poches]. “





The base was estimated between 109,000 and 163,000 dollars. But during the sale, which was done online, the auction house received a large number of calls and bids, which very quickly raised the price. It is its realization called in majolica, that is to say in (…)

