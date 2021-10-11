PNF opens preliminary investigation into suspicion of “favoritism”

This 180 m high building project, which is to be located in the heart of the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center, in the 15e arrondissement, is not unanimous. The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) opened a preliminary investigation in June into suspicions of “Favoritism” and “Concealment of favoritism” around the Triangle Tower project, which is to be built in Paris, a judicial source confirmed, Monday, October 11, after the publication of information by the Parisian.

The mayor LR of 7e arrondissement of Paris, Rachida Dati, in July 2020 made a report to the courts about this project, which has been the subject of fierce disputes for several years, and the Anticor association had filed a complaint with the constitution of civil party in February 2021.

Report of the regional audit chamber

Mme Dati and Anticor relied on a report from the Ile-de-France regional chamber of accounts of July 2020 concerning the Porte de Versailles exhibition center, located in the south of the capital. This report estimated that the Triangle Tower project, a 42-storey building, planned to be 180 m high, had been “Inserted in a criticism way within the enclosure of the Parc des Expositions at the Porte de Versailles”.





In addition, to carry out this project, the City of Paris agreed to indemnify the concessionaire of the Parc des Expositions, Viparis (a subsidiary of Unibail-Rodamco), up to 263 million euros. “For undemonstrated damage”, also noted the report. The City admittedly terminated its concession early, but awarded Viparis a new contract allowing it to continue to operate the facilities. This contract has been awarded “Under partly questionable conditions”, also underlines the document.

In addition to short deadlines for submitting tenders, given the complexity of the project, the City of Paris asked applicants for an entry fee of 263 million euros. She agreed that Viparis would pay this amount by “Waiving the compensation for early termination of the concession”, while the other candidate had to “Self-finance” this entry fee, according to this source. The city of Paris “Thus deprived itself of a net resource while causing a distortion of competition for the award of the new contract”, observed the regional chamber of accounts.

The idea for this project was born in 2008 under the mandate of the socialist mayor Bertrand Delanoë. Project first rejected, in November 2014, then approved with some modifications by the Paris Council on June 30, 2015, by a narrow majority.

