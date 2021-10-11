Pogba, the bloody blow against Pavard!

Stifled in midfield, Paul Pogba did not hesitate to attack Benjamin Pavard shortly after returning from the locker room.

The Blues suffered on Sunday against Spain. If they finally had the last word with another stunning victory (2-1) acquired thanks to Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, the men of Didier Deschamps have nonetheless been mistreated by La Roja for a long time. The fault in particular with the stifling pressing of the Spaniards in the midfield.

Questioned at the end of the meeting, Paul pogba has easily recognized the difficulties experienced by the world champions. ” We started badly… Another first period where we were dominated by Spain, he commented on the microphone of M6, nevertheless retaining the essential: victory. ” If this is how we have to win, why not? We will continue like this! », He launched.

The Mancunien has nevertheless experienced some frustration on the lawn of the San Siro stadium. Evidenced by his reaction shortly after returning from the locker room when pressed by Rodri in the French area, he found no solution. Angry, the former Turinese did not hesitate to attack Benjamin Pavard, sharply reproaching him for his lack of availability. A stroke of blood which prompted Didier Deschamps to intervene on the edge of the field to calm the spirits.

A scene that did not fail to react on social networks.

