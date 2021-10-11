Press review: the Spanish media did not take off after the victory of the Blues in the League of Nations

The goal of Kylian Mbappé signing the victory of France over Spain (2-1), Sunday evening in the final of the League of Nations, and which first raised disbelief and debates on the rule of out- game on the French side, angered the Spanish press. On his Monday cover, a wide-shot photo of the action in support, Marca accused : “They’re destroying football” and deplores “An incomprehensible interpretation by the VAR of a ridiculous new rule on offside (which) has ruined the hopes of Spain”.
“Even the referees don’t agree! “ From Sunday evening, the daily’s website spoke of a “Unprecedented arbitration scandal in the era of VAR”. And the accusation was not limited to this decisive action: “The whole stadium saw that Koundé pushed back the center of Oyarzabal with his arm. And the replay clearly showed that the ball hit the elbow, separated from the body ”.
Recovering his composure, Marca sighed then: “Fortunately it happened in the League of Nations and not in the World Cup or the Euro …” But the Spanish site is not content to mope. He salutes the magical duo of the Blues Benzema-Mbappé and wants to be optimistic: “Spain didn’t win the title, but gained something bigger: recognition from the world and the right to feel like they are among the best again. She was better in almost every aspect of the game throughout the 90 minutes. With Ansu (Fati, injured), our luck in the Euro semi-finals and in this final would have been very different. While he recovers … See you in Qatar ».
For its One, Sport chose the image of Luis Enrique consoling the young Gavi and one word to sum up the situation: “Injustice”. “A large Spanish selection falls against France in a scandalous way”, notes the daily.
Different mood for AS who prefers another couple on the front page – Mbappé greeted by Luis Enrique, and this message of hope: “Untitled, but with a future”. Sunday evening, a few minutes after the match, AS titled ” A few inches from glory “ highlighting the reaction of Spanish striker Mikel Oyarzabal. Before returning to Mbappé’s goal: “All of us who play football know this is an offside. Whoever implemented this rule did not play football ”.