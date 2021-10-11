Press review: the Spanish media did not take off after the victory of the Blues in the League of Nations

Recovering his composure, Marca sighed then: “Fortunately it happened in the League of Nations and not in the World Cup or the Euro …” But the Spanish site is not content to mope. He salutes the magical duo of the Blues Benzema-Mbappé and wants to be optimistic: “Spain didn’t win the title, but gained something bigger: recognition from the world and the right to feel like they are among the best again. She was better in almost every aspect of the game throughout the 90 minutes. With Ansu (Fati, injured), our luck in the Euro semi-finals and in this final would have been very different. While he recovers … See you in Qatar ».



