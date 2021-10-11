More

    Prince Charles: this colossal annual sum that he could have to pay to his son William

    When he finally ascends to the throne, Prince Charles plans to settle at Highgrove, the property of the Duke of Cornwall in Gloucestershire. This residence will revert to Prince William to whom Prince Charles will then owe rents.

    According to the article of Daily Mail of October 2, 2021, Prince Charles counts make several reshuffles when he ascends to the throne. This moment will come after a possible abdication of Queen Elizabeth II or more likely his death. Upon ascending to the throne, Prince Charles envisages “downsize on the lifestyle of the monarchy“. The article adds that the future king”intends to start with the distribution of the official royal residences“. Thus, Lady Di’s widower intends set up a family home in Highgrove to start. A source told Daily Mail : “Charles is not a fan of Windsor [seconde résidence officielle d’Elizabeth II après Buckingham] because it’s too noisy.

    The last straw is that the magnificent Highgrove country residence is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall. When Prince Charles becomes king, it will be Prince William, his son, who will inherit this property. The future King Charles will thus have to pay a rent of 820,000 euros per year, according to Gala. At the same time, Charles would keep an apartment at Buckingham Palace to use it as accommodation. Cambridge are currently installed at Kensington Palace. When Charles reigns, William and Kate are expected to move out to settle in Windsor Castle. As for the current London residence of Prince Charles, Clarence House will not return to Prince Harry.

    Buckingham Palace will welcome more the public

    the publicized departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have changed Prince Charles’ early planning somewhat. “Clarence House, the current official London residence of Prince Charles, would be reserved for George, Charlotte and Louis, says Gala. A reduction in private areas of Buckingham Palace is also planned by Prince Charles. When he is king, Charles plans to cut public spending and opts for a larger part of the palace to be opened to the public. Elizabeth II’s summer vacation home would be transformed into a museum in homage to His Majesty.

