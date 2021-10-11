Probation and community service for one of the protagonists

One of the participants of the wild rodeo in front of the Ducos prison, was facing the public prosecutor, Friday October 8, 2021. The young man receives a 6-month probationary suspension and 70 hours of general interest. The motorcycle is confiscated.

Several people carried out on Sunday October 3, 2021, around 5 p.m., a motorized rodeo in front of Ducos prison.

After a police investigation, a 22-year-old young man was arrested in Saint-Joseph, following the viewing of videos widely distributed on social networks.

Judged in a preliminary appearance of guilt, the suspect was presented to the new public prosecutor, Clarisse Taron, Friday, October 8, 2021 in the afternoon. The law of August 3, 2018 strengthens the sanctions against motorized rodeos.

The young man admitted the facts.





It is a sentence that was accepted by the respondent. 6 months probationary suspension, 70 hours of public service, confiscation of the motorcycle and a ban on driving two wheels for 18 months. Clarisse Taron public prosecutor

The gendarmerie investigation continues. Other arrests could take place in the days to come.

Ducos prison: site security

The day after the rodeo for bikers, ‘Monday October 4), prison officers once again mobilized. They had denounced a first scene of the same type in May. Several dozen motorcycles had rotated in front of Ducos prison.

Following a meeting on Monday, October 4, 2021 between the representative bodies of the unions, the Ducos town hall and the management of the penitentiary center, the site will be secure. Anti-intrusion pads will be installed.