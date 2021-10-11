PS3 | PS Vita: Some games will indeed be removed from the PS Store!

Last spring, Sony announced the upcoming closure of the PS3 and PlayStation Vita stores. Faced with the outcry from the players, the firm backed down. Recently, Sony announced new measures, which will lead to the disappearance of some titles.

Note: the video is a column from April 19, 2021, referring to Sony’s backpedaling about the closing of the PS3 / PS Vita stores.

A few days ago, Sony announced and informed from October 27, players will no longer be able to use their credit card or Paypal account to purchase PS3 / PS Vita titles directly from the PS Store. They will always be able to treat themselves to new games, but it will first need to fill the PlayStation wallet and then use the available balance. The problem is that” in Japan, you have to prove your age by having a bank card, a check that takes place during the purchase of a CERO Z game, the more restrictive equivalent of PEGI 18.





The PS Store PS3 / PS Vita planning to no longer support this payment method, and the publisher can no longer verify the age of buyers, the affected games will disappear. This is particularly the case of Shin Hayarigami, Shin Hayarigami 2, and Iwaihime -Matsuri-, three visual novesl from Nippon Ichi Software. Unfortunately, this disappearance, which will take place on October 26, will not only concern Japan. In other words, if you like these kinds of titles and you plan to make them, don’t hang around.