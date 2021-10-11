Public Health Agency of Canada President Iain Stewart resigns

Earlier this year, Mr. Stewart was reprimanded by the Speaker of the House of Commons in Ottawa for refusing to obey a House order directing him to produce documents related to the dismissal of two scientists from the National Laboratory of Microbiology (NML) in Winnipeg.

Mr. Stewart will return to being President of the National Research Council Canada, a role he previously held. Dr. Harpreet S. Kochhar, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Health Canada, will replace Mr. Stewart starting next week.

Dr. Kochhar, a veterinarian by training, has held a number of public administration positions, including Chief Veterinarian of Canada and Associate Vice-President of Operations at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Mr. Stewart in a press release on Friday, highlighting his leadership in the vaccination campaign.

Mr. Stewart had become president of the PHACPublic Health Agency of Canada after her predecessor, Tina Namiesniowski, resigned in September 2020.

Last June, he was subpoenaed to appear in the House of Commons, a procedure that had not been used against a civilian for nearly a century and which seeks to reprimand a person who carried attack on the dignity or authority of Parliament .





The National Microbiology Laboratory, located in Winnipeg. Photo: The Canadian Press

Mr. Stewart, citing privacy and security issues also raised by Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, had refused to produce unredacted documents on the dismissal of two scientists from the NMLNational microbiology laboratory . Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were officially fired in January.

The case went to court, but was dropped shortly before the election in August.