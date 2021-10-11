put under pressure, Messi is furious with the president of Barça!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10

It has been several weeks now that Lionel Messi left Barça, which does not prevent the Argentine from continuing to make the news. The departure of the legend from the Catalan club leaves a very bitter taste and on the side of the management, we try to justify ourselves as best we can. On Friday, in an interview with Catalan radio RAC1, Joan Laporta also delivered a surprising outing, confident to have imagined that Messi could extend for free with Barça, which obviously never ended.

And this exit, Lionel Messi did not appreciate it at all. The journalist of the program El Chiringuito José Alvarez announced this night that the Pulga was very angry after these comments. “At no time has Messi considered playing for free for Barça”, assures the journalist. And Messi therefore did not appreciate at all this unskillful way of putting pressure on him so that Barça did not take responsibility for his departure …

? “MESSI se ha ENFADADO con el MENSAJE de LAPORTA” ? “In NINGÚN MOMENTO it was planted JUGAR GRATIS in el Barça” The information of @ 10JoseAlvarez in #ChiringuitoBarcelona pic.twitter.com/qO8IIVi90i

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 11, 2021