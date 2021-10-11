More

    put under pressure, Messi is furious with the president of Barça!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue2 Scorers Day 10

    It has been several weeks now that Lionel Messi left Barça, which does not prevent the Argentine from continuing to make the news. The departure of the legend from the Catalan club leaves a very bitter taste and on the side of the management, we try to justify ourselves as best we can. On Friday, in an interview with Catalan radio RAC1, Joan Laporta also delivered a surprising outing, confident to have imagined that Messi could extend for free with Barça, which obviously never ended.

    And this exit, Lionel Messi did not appreciate it at all. The journalist of the program El Chiringuito José Alvarez announced this night that the Pulga was very angry after these comments. “At no time has Messi considered playing for free for Barça”, assures the journalist. And Messi therefore did not appreciate at all this unskillful way of putting pressure on him so that Barça did not take responsibility for his departure …

    to summarize

    Lionel Messi did not appreciate at all the recent words of Joan Laporta, the president of Barça, on the failure of his extension with the Catalan club. The latter has indeed mentioned a possible free extension, which has never been in the discussions.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleValues ​​to follow today in Paris – Monday, October 11, 2021
    Next articleHow did Dany Boon annoy his relatives during the pandemic? “It’s horrible, I’m ashamed!” (VIDEO)

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC