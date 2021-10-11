Qualifying for the World Cup: Ivory Coast was hot against Malawi

Côte d’Ivoire was hot. While Cameroon had won just before, and against the course of the game, against Mozambique (1-0), the Elephants had to win against Malawi, beaten in the first leg (3-0), to maintain their lead in the standings on the Indomitable Lions. This was done, not without difficulty (2-1).
With a reorganized team compared to the first leg, due to the return of the English (Seri, Bailly, Pépé, Zaha), the Ivorians, who received … in Benin, due to lawn problems, had succeeded the hardest by Pepe, who took advantage of an error by the opposing central defense to open the entry mark (1-0, 2nd). But the Malawians, in difficulty and close to conceding a second goal, finally pushed Serge Aurier to the fault.
In Cameroon on the last day
The new Villarreal side was stolen the ball while trying to dribble out of his area and Muyaba slipped the left ball out of reach of Gbohouo (1-1, 20th). In immense difficulty, Aurier, the captain, was even replaced by Habib Maïga at the break. If Pépé has rolled a shot above (50th), it was not until a penalty obtained by Gervinho, the most moving of the attackers, for Kessié to score the second goal (2-1, 67th).
Chembezi was however close to equalizing with the head (84th) but Gbohouo was watching. Côte d’Ivoire retains its leadership position as a trip to Cameroon looms on the last day.