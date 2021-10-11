Qualifying for the World Cup: Ivory Coast was hot against Malawi

In Cameroon on the last day

The new Villarreal side was stolen the ball while trying to dribble out of his area and Muyaba slipped the left ball out of reach of Gbohouo (1-1, 20th). In immense difficulty, Aurier, the captain, was even replaced by Habib Maïga at the break. If Pépé has rolled a shot above (50th), it was not until a penalty obtained by Gervinho, the most moving of the attackers, for Kessié to score the second goal (2-1, 67th).