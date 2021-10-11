More

    Real Madrid campaign for Benzema to win Ballon d’Or

    Didier Deschamps was well inspired to recall Karim Benzema in the France team. Already very good at Euro 2020, the 33-year-old striker continues with great performances with the jersey struck by the rooster and the two stars. The Real Madrid striker was once again decisive this Sunday by relaunching the Blues in the Nations League final won against Spain (2-1), with a curled strike wonder of which he alone has the secret, a few minutes after the opening of the score of La Roja.

    The Merengues also welcomed this new trophy gleaned by the reigning world champions and their n ° 9, cracking a nice message on their Twitter account for the occasion … and campaigning for KB9 to inherit of the Ballon d’Or. “Congratulations to the French team and to all the supporters of France for the extraordinary title won in the League of Nations and congratulations to our spectacular player Benzema, Ballon d’Or. “ The former OL player will appreciate, he who is among the favorites for the final victory for this 2021 edition of the Ballon d’Or.


