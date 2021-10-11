Reduction of visas: the Algerian president accuses Gerald Darmanin of “lying”

“Moussa Darmanin has built a big lie”, accused the Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the address of the French Minister of the Interior of which Moussa is the middle name given in homage to his grandfather, an Algerian rifleman of the second war global.

In question, France’s decision announced on September 28 to halve Algerian visas and Morocco and a third for Tunisia, citing as the reason the “refusal” of these countries to issue the consular passes necessary for the return of immigrants returned from France.

Immediately, Algiers reacted by summoning French Ambassador François Gouyette to notify him of a “formal protest from the Algerian government following a unilateral decision by the French government affecting the quality and fluidity of traffic”.

“There have never been 7,000 Algerians to expel”

According to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Gerald Darmanin announces false figures. “There have never been 7,000 Algerians to expel. France spoke with us over 94 Algerians. There have never been 7,000, ”he declared in an interview with several Algerian media. “The list that reached us in 2020 and the three lists in 2021 counted 94 cases among which 21 were accepted and 16 others rejected”, he assured. Tebboune. For the rejected requests, he specifies: “They are not going to return to Algeria because they are linked to terrorism. They came from Syria (…) There are binationals who have no family here. “

He further stressed that France should not treat Algeria like Tunisia and Morocco in its decision. “The reduction of visas is an issue that falls under the sovereignty of all States, including Algeria, provided that it respects the Evian agreements and the 1968 agreements which dictate certain measures,” he said. -he adds. According to him, under these agreements, Algerians benefit from a specific regime which facilitates their entry into France, grants them freedom of establishment as a trader or self-employed person and faster access to residence permits valid for 10 years.



And for the Algerian president, this decision of France is dictated by other reasons: “These things cannot be settled through the press”, “I will not speak in a newspaper for populism and the campaign. electoral. “

Voltage rise

Beyond this affair, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune demanded from Paris “Total respect for the Algerian state” by stressing to the address of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that “history cannot be falsified. “Emmanuel Macron sparked the anger of Algiers after remarks in the world accusing the Algerian “politico-military” system of maintaining a “memorial rent” by serving its people an “official history” which “is not based on truths. “

This time, Algiers decided the “immediate” recall of its ambassador to Paris, Mohamed Antar-Daoud, and, as another retaliatory measure, banned, in the process, the overflight of its territory to French military planes of the anti-jihadist operation Barkhane in the Sahel. Asked whether the closure of airspace to military devices is “final”, Abdelmadjid Tebboune explained that “in diplomatic relations, there is nothing irreversible”. But “currently we are attacked in our flesh, our history, in our martyrs, we defend ourselves as we can”, he explained.