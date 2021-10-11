Release refused for Benjamin Mendy

Placed in pre-trial detention since August 27, Benjamin Mendy is in turmoil. And for good reason, the French international side (27 years old, 10 selections) is accused of rape and sexual assault by three complainants, including a 17-year-old minor. Not included in Manchester City’s list for the Champions League, boycotted from the official Citizens store, absent from FIFA 2022, the former Monegasque is experiencing a more than complicated period and the troubles do not seem ready to end. According to information from Manchester Evening News, the Frenchman of Manchester City was thus refused Monday, by judge Patrick Thomson, a release on bail for the third time before the trial.





Indicted for four rapes and one sexual assault, Mendy will therefore have to remain in pre-trial detention, at a minimum, until November 15, the date of the next hearing which will be an opportunity to prepare the trial of the City player in this case. In addition, if the defender passed by Marseille decides to plead not guilty on this date, he will be tried on January 24. A trial which could then last between two and three weeks.