Rennes, Saint-Malo, Quiberon… Thomas Pesquet still has a crush on Brittany

He may be Norman, but Thomas Pesquet seems fascinated by Brittany. On board the ISS, the French astronaut enjoys shooting the region from every angle from space. After having photographed the Breton point on May 1 then the Côtes-d’Armor at the beginning of August, the new captain of the International Space Station published this Monday on social networks new pictures of Brittany.

When the ISS flies over France, it arrives either from the southwest or from the northwest. In the second case, Brittany is the first land 🇫🇷 in sight after the Atlantic Ocean. Small collection of Breton photos ✌️ https://t.co/OrSPKBBv3r #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/v5LPKSacIN – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) October 11, 2021

“When the ISS flies over France, it arrives either from the southwest or from the northwest. In the second case, Brittany is the first land in sight after the Atlantic Ocean, ”he explains on his Twitter account.





He managed to capture Brest “under the sun” …

On the new photos published by the French astronaut, we can recognize the cities of Rennes, Saint-Malo “to which the ramparts give a very unique aspect from space”, and Brest “under the SUN”, he quips.

Thomas Pesquet also immortalized the Quiberon peninsula in turbulent weather. “Swell on the Quiberon peninsula that makes the waves rustle and change the color of the water. At least force 6 on the Beaufort scale, if I remember my sailing lessons, ”he wrote on social networks. Having left for space on April 23, Thomas Pesquet is due to make his comeback on Earth at the end of the month.