Richard Berry accused of incest: “It makes me vomit”, Coline’s mother protests against the actor

Catherine Hiegel, the mother of Coline Berry went out of its hinges during an interview lambasting her ex-companion and father of her daughter.

Coline Berry, the daughter of actor Richard Berry, filed a complaint in January for rape and sexual assault and bribery of a minor against her father.

The 70-year-old actor proclaimed his innocence: “I am unmistakably and without ambiguity these filthy accusations. I have never had an inappropriate or incestuous relationship with Coline or any of my children. These allegations are false, “he said in his Instagram story where he spoke for the first time about the case.

Coline Berry, 45 years old, filed a complaint on January 25. A preliminary investigation was opened the same day and the investigations were entrusted to the brigade for the protection of minors (BPM).

Coline defended by her cousin Marilou Berry

Marilou Berry, niece of Richard Berry, has shown since the start his support for his cousin Coline who accuses his father of incest.

The actress, daughter of Josiane Balasko, had known about these accusations since 2014.

“With my father, we were the only real ones in the family to take sides and keep in touch with Coline and not to say that she was crazy.”





Coline’s mother emerges from the silence

Actress Catherine Hiegel couldn’t hold back her anger.

MAXPPP – Nicolas Kovarik



So when Coline Berry’s mother, Catherine Hiegel is interviewed by the JDD this Sunday, October 10 to talk about her news, she logically spoke on the accusations against her ex.

“You may have noticed that my daughter’s name is Coline Berry? What her father did to her, I couldn’t imagine,” she says.

“We can’t prevent it”

But the fact that Richard Berry is on tour with the play “Plaidoiries”, she finds it inappropriate in view of the situation.

So she hastened to react with anger: “We cannot prevent it. But that Richard hand over a dress lawyer and say texts from Gisèle Halimi makes me vomit! “

Recalling the bond that united the two women and especially the commitment of the lawyer to women: “It was a friend, a real one, she did not even touch a right “.