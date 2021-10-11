Romain Duris facing Emma Mackey, transformed: the star of Sex Education more glamorous than ever

Like many French films, the Eiffel by Martin Bourboulon has had its theatrical release date postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, this fictionalized biopic dedicated to Gustave Eiffel and his love story – probably fictitious – with the young Adrienne Bourgès will arrive in theaters on October 13, 2021. Sunday in Paris, the film’s cast met at the Grand Rex for a happy preview.

The two headliners were of course present: Romain Duris, who plays Gustave Eiffel, and the young Franco-British actress Emma Mackey, which lends its face to the character of Adrienne Bourgès, who would have inspired the A-shape of the Eiffel Tower. Actors Pierre Deladonchamps and Armande Boulanger, as well as director Martin Bourboulon and producer Vanessa van Zuylen were also on hand.





All dressed in her long black dress, Emma Mackey appeared radiant during this Parisian preview. It must be said that this young actress of 25 years signs there her first big role in the cinema, she who became known – in English – thanks to her role of rebellious teenager in the Netflix series Sex Education. “My desire for French cinema was growing stronger. And how can you be more French than a film like Eiffel?“she commented to First, last April. A career that is taking off since she also landed a role in the next blockbuster Kenneth Branagh, who is preparing the adaptation of the essential Death on the Nile Agatha Christie for 2022.