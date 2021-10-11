Rothen and Di Meco campaign for Benzema’s coronation

Jérôme Rothen and Eric Di Meco believe that Karim Benzema has everything to win the Golden Ball this year. Our consultants praise the sporting performances of the striker of the France team and Real Madrid, but also his state of mind and his charisma.

The last Golden Ball awarded to a Frenchman dates back to 1998. Since Zinedine Zidane lifted it, at the end of a year marked by the coronation of the Blues at the World Cup, the players of France have not plus is one of the winners. Thierry Henry, Franck Ribéry and Antoine Griezmann climbed onto the podium, but failed to win. Twenty-three years after Zizou’s coronation, the national famine could end soon. A month and a half before the 2021 Ballon d’Or award, scheduled for November 29 in Paris, Karim Benzema is one of the big favorites. Real Madrid and its partisan media have even launched a real campaign in its favor, the day after the success of the France team in the League of Nations. Many observers abound, like Jérôme Rothen.

“The one who exudes the most elegance on the pitch”

“Yes, he can win the Golden Ball, slice our consultant. Some will tell us about the prize list. This is one of the criteria, but there is also the individual performances, the class of the player, his charisma and his fairness. -play. In terms of charisma and fair play, there are few like him. At the level of the class, he has a lot, to say the least. he is the one who exudes the most elegance and technical ease, like his goals against Spain and Belgium in the League of Nations. Regarding his performances, he is among the n ° 1 when you look at his stats. Only his record is below some, who have won the Champions League or the Euro. All that goes in the direction of Karim. He has been in the fullness of his talent for a few years, since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo . Even in human terms, what he gives off when he comes to speak to the press, it exudes a lot of serenity. You can feel his joy to be there. “





At the end of a very dense year, no favorites emerge for this 2021 edition of the Golden Ball. Perhaps the opportunity to take advantage of it for Benzema, who would become the fifth Frenchman in history to register his name on the charts (after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin and Zinedine Zidane). “There are players who have the Golden Ball thanks to their stats, Rothen recalls. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them. He was huge. Messi has more talent, more elegance, more class. But these two monsters have aged, they have had a little complicated times and I think they are not in the race for this Golden Ball at all. Finally give it to Karim Benzema, he deserves it compared to the competition and to what he brought. “

“Over the current year, he’s the best player in the world”

Eric Di Meco, him, is not a big fan of the Golden Ball: “This debate does not interest me. Since Ribéry did not have it in 2013, for me, the dice are loaded. It does not means nothing. At one point, it was a goal contest. After that it became a name contest with always the same two. The criteria are so vast and ultimately have no relation to football, which is a team sport.”

Despite his reluctance, the former defender of the Blues, hails the impressive performance of KB Nueve: “Benzema has never been so strong. Over the current year, for me, he is the best player in the world. The season last, Real go to the semi-finals of the Champions League thanks to Benzema. He drags them all year round in the league. Remember what he did. At the Euro, it is one of the rare French who escape criticism. He is enormous in his statistics, but also in the spirit of the game. He crunches the colleagues on the field. All he does is in the good sense of the game . For me, it should be valued “.