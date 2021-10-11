Roux de Bézieux in favor of a reform of the European market

The head of Medef believes that this system is involved in the current surge in energy prices.

Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux on the same wavelength as Bruno Le Maire. In an interview with Echoes this Monday, the head of Medef joined the proposal of the Minister of the Economy to reform the single European electricity market, which he said is the cause of the current price surge.

Read alsoIs the electricity bill increasing less in France than elsewhere in Europe?

“We support Bruno Le Maire’s initiative to question the 1997 European directive which deregulated the electricity market“, Affirms Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, judging that”the system has clearly not found its equilibrium point“. The boss of the bosses believes “absurd“His principle according to which”the market price corresponds to the marginal cost which aligns with gas whereas French electricity is much cheaper“.

The Minister of the Economy has also been pleading for several weeks for a review of the European electricity market, “aberrant” and “obsolete” according to the tenant of Bercy. “The functioning of the single electricity market must be thoroughly reviewed: the French are paying the bill in a way that is incomprehensible to them and totally inefficient from an economic point of view.“, He declared in particular on Public Senate at the end of September. The subject was put on the table by France at European meetings last week.





Push nuclear

On the subject of the increase in wages, demanded by the government, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux repeated to Echoes its position, which has not changed. “If wage increases become widespread, it will not be sustainable for the economy as a whole“, He declared, explaining fear”the inflationary effectOf such a movement.

Read alsoGeoffroy Roux de Bézieux and Henri Guaino: what economic lessons can we learn from Gaullism?

Finally, on the investment plan “France 2030“Presented Tuesday by Emmanuel Macron, the entrepreneur considers that nuclear must do”part of the priorities, given the challenges of energy transition“. “The interest of this plan is to bring in new innovators in the most strategic sectors, so that a Darwinian process begins.», He indicates. Nuclear power should feature prominently in the plan of around thirty billion euros presented Tuesday by the head of state. The government wants “Invest in the nuclear tool” and “Renewable energies at the same time”, explained Friday Stanislas Guerini, the delegate general of The Republic on the march (LREM), evoking “The construction of new plants, smaller, faster models” next to development “EPR models”.

Read alsoWhat are SMRs, these mini nuclear power plants that the government wants to develop?

SEE ALSO – Energy: “The price increase is lower in France than elsewhere», Observes Clément Beaune