Roxane prisoner like Emilie and Bart jealous of Damien Julliard – Tomorrow belongs to us October 12, 2021 (episode 1033) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Roxane is the prisoner (and chained) of the man with a blindfold that she manages to remove after a while. The man brings a blanket and some food to Roxane. A little later, Roxane sees Emilie’s portrait in her cell.

Lizzie goes to the police station to give her statement on the kidnapping of a woman (probably Roxane) in the middle of the street.

Sara confesses to Georges and Martin that she thinks that it was Dimitri who attacked her because she investigated with Roxane.

Dimitri’s home is searched: Emilie’s belongings are found. Georges decides to have the apartment analyzed by the PTS. Georges and Sara decide to place Dimitri in police custody: they realize that Emilie and Roxane look alike.

Louise is reviewing the estimated budget, if they continue like this with the after work and striptease they will exceed their goals by 115%. Louise wants to ask Damien to perform frequently at the Spoon.

Damien refuses the striptease proposal.

Bart is a little jealous of Damien, he is afraid that Louise will fall for him. Bart found that Louise was doing too much with Damien.

Damien has changed his mind, he sends an SMS that he agrees to participate in the evening. He took off a police uniform to strip tease. Karim and Martin arrive at the Spoon for a drink and attend the strip tease scene. Damien throws his cap and it’s Damien who receives it.





Martin lectures Damien… Karim tries to calm things down. Martin looks at the penalties incurred for using the police uniform: he is determined to put pressure on Damien Julliard.

Anna surprises Karim by disembarking at the Spoon, she tells him that she misses him too much.

François suggests that the students make a presentation on an author of their choice. Angie believes that a presentation will not solve the problem of racist and hypocritical society.

Angie starts to read a text while climbing on the table, she makes her rebel. François tries to calm her down.

Angie makes her revolution







Angie is summoned by Chloe following her scandal. Chloe gives Angie 2 hours of glue per day for a week. Irene validates Chloe’s punishment but she reproaches her for not having warned her that her daughter was summoned.

Angie finds her sister Jahia too cowardly to fight for her rights. A little later, Angie does her show in the playground… to talk about the minority. Angie calls Jordan an old white evil. Jahia slaps Jordan and it gets into an argument. François arrives to separate them.

Karim and Sara embark Damien to ask him a few questions at the police station.

Sara takes Victoire to Dimitri’s home to see if anything gives her any memories. The play reminds Victoire nothing.

Georges is angry with Victoire that she lied to him. They argue again. Victoire still hears the famous music in her head.

