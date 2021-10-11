Rugby: why the MHR preferred to ensure the defensive bonus point rather than go for the victory?

At the end of the match between Bordeaux-Bègles and Montpellier (27-23), Martin Devergie hits in touch while the MHR has one last ammunition. A decision taken and assumed by the Montpellier staff.

Paolo Garbisi is the playful type. As against Pau (23-22) two weeks ago, the Italian opening half did not hide his disappointment with the choice of the staff. Arms in the air, looking misunderstood, the opener hoped Martin Devergie would play this last ball to get more than a defensive bonus point. “The instruction to hit in touch was passed immediately (after Garbisi’s penalty) by the staff”, explained the captain. Yacouba Camara.





“I accept it. Some wanted to play that last ball. But we were 90m from our line, we took the risk of taking a penalty … It would have been terrible also to come back with zero points. Bordeaux is one of the big teams. of this championship and not many teams will come to take a point here. Then I lived for nine years in Auvergne, I’m a little grumpy “, the manager explained with a smile after the match. Philippe Saint-André.

The scrum rather than the points in the 70th

Ten minutes before the choice to take the points and ensure the defensive bonus in the 79th (27-23), the MHR players made the choice to insist with scrums at five meters rather than take the points. “There on the other hand, it is we who decided to play the scrum rather than taking three points”, detailed Camara again.

“It was the right choice. We were in a high point. If Bécognée does not get the ball torn when it is flattened … This end of the game is played on details,” concluded “PSA”.