Russian computer scientist arrested for cybercrime

A 40-year-old Russian woman, a computer expert was arrested Monday in Genoa (north-west) for belonging to an international group accused of cloning bank cards and recycling the stolen money into cryptocurrencies. “In everyday life she was a quiet mother, but in reality, behind an apparent normality, hid a hacker: she was in fact a computer engineer with a passion for crime and cryptocurrencies.», Wrote the police in a press release.

The woman would create false identities and steal money from victims using cloned bank cards and then use that money to buy next-generation smartphones or state-of-the-art computer hardware. This material was subsequently either sent to Russia, to other members of the criminal group, or resold through e-commerce sites, the statement added. Money earned in this way “was subsequently recycled through the purchase of cryptocurrencies», Specifies the press release. Police seized hundreds of credit cards and computer equipment in large quantities from the woman’s home, whose identity was not disclosed.