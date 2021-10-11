Sébastien Lecornu’s program on the Caillou unveiled

Arrived in Caledonia on Tuesday, October 5, the Minister of Overseas Territories will begin his official visit as soon as he leaves his septaine on Wednesday. A trip marked by two major themes: the health crisis and the preparation of the referendum.
Sébastien Lecornu is not yet out of the septaine he is doing at the High Commission, but the highlights of his trip are finally known. Between visits to health structures and exchanges with political parties, the Caledonian stay of the Minister of Overseas Territories will be strongly punctuated by the two big subjects which currently occupy the country, namely the Covid-19 epidemic and the of the 3rd self-determination referendum, December 12. Here is the detail.
Wednesday October 13
- Republican welcome from the High Commissioner
- Homage to the monument to the dead on Bir-Hakeim square, in Nouméa.
- Custom of hello to the customary Senate
- Visit of the Medipole
- Lunch with the presidents of customary haussarian areas
- Visit of the Ko We Kara vaccination center, in Nouméa
- Discussions with elected officials and nursing staff on the health crisis at the Ouloup dispensary in Ouvéa.
Thursday October 14
- Exchanges with economic players in bullishness
- Lunch with the President of the Government Louis Mapou
- Visit of the Lucy shipyard at the South plant
Friday October 15th
- Meeting with the security forces on the preparation of the referendum consultation
- Lunch with municipal stakeholders involved in the Kiwa project, in Houaïlou
- Commemoration of the assassination of Professor Samuel Paty
- Meeting of the Comité des Sages, in Hienghène
Saturday October 16
Consultation, at the haussariat, of the various political delegations represented at the Congress: the Future in Confidence, the UC-FLNKS and nationalists and Oceanian Awakening, the United and Caledonia together.
Monday, October 18
- Discussions with members of Cadres d’avenir and of the group “Alternatives” to haussariat
- Meeting with students at the University of New Caledonia, followed by a collective presentation of knight insignia of the National Order of Merit, at UNC.
