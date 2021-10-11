Sébastien Lecornu’s program on the Caillou unveiled

Arrived in Caledonia on Tuesday, October 5, the Minister of Overseas Territories will begin his official visit as soon as he leaves his septaine on Wednesday. A trip marked by two major themes: the health crisis and the preparation of the referendum.

Coralie Cochin

October 11, 2021



Sébastien Lecornu is not yet out of the septaine he is doing at the High Commission, but the highlights of his trip are finally known. Between visits to health structures and exchanges with political parties, the Caledonian stay of the Minister of Overseas Territories will be strongly punctuated by the two big subjects which currently occupy the country, namely the Covid-19 epidemic and the of the 3rd self-determination referendum, December 12. Here is the detail.

Wednesday October 13

Republican welcome from the High Commissioner

Homage to the monument to the dead on Bir-Hakeim square, in Nouméa.

Custom of hello to the customary Senate

Visit of the Medipole

Lunch with the presidents of customary haussarian areas

Visit of the Ko We Kara vaccination center, in Nouméa

Discussions with elected officials and nursing staff on the health crisis at the Ouloup dispensary in Ouvéa.

Thursday October 14

Exchanges with economic players in bullishness

Lunch with the President of the Government Louis Mapou

Visit of the Lucy shipyard at the South plant

Friday October 15th

Meeting with the security forces on the preparation of the referendum consultation

Lunch with municipal stakeholders involved in the Kiwa project, in Houaïlou

Commemoration of the assassination of Professor Samuel Paty

Meeting of the Comité des Sages, in Hienghène

Saturday October 16

Consultation, at the haussariat, of the various political delegations represented at the Congress: the Future in Confidence, the UC-FLNKS and nationalists and Oceanian Awakening, the United and Caledonia together.





Monday, October 18