Seine-et-Marne: three high school students in police custody after the assault of a teacher in class

ASSAULT – A teacher in a high school in Combs-la-Ville was assaulted by a student who wanted to leave the room. Three high school students were taken into custody. In addition, “heavy disciplinary sanctions” should be taken, according to the academy of Créteil.
An assault in progress. A teacher was violently pushed on Friday by a student at Jacques-Prévert high school in Combs-la-Ville, in Seine-et-Marne. Three high school students were taken into custody on Monday in connection with a viral video of the assault, reports the Melun prosecutor’s office quoted by AFP. The main implicated party is an adult, the other two minors.
In the video posted on social networks and seen more than 1.6 million times this Monday, we see a high school student wanting to leave the classroom. The teacher is against it, but the young man raises his voice: “Wallah get away from my street. Hey, the Koran, Madam! “.” Do not touch me “, warns the teacher, reminding the boy that he is “at school”. Despite the warning, he then violently opens the door, throwing his teacher to the ground.
Heavy penalties envisaged for the student
“The head of the school, immediately informed, took charge of the situation and assisted the teacher”, Créteil academy said in a statement. The latter, which lodged a complaint, is also currently the subject of a “functional protection“as well as a”psychological support “. A complaint will be filed.
As of Saturday, the rectorate had indicated that the student had “prohibition of access to the establishment as a precaution ” and “exposes himself to heavy disciplinary sanctions”. The rector of the academy of Créteil Daniel Auverlot condemned “with the greatest firmness this isolated act”, ensuring the teacher and the teaching team “full support.”
