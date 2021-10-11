Seine-et-Marne: three high school students in police custody after the assault of a teacher in class

An assault in progress. A teacher was violently pushed on Friday by a student at Jacques-Prévert high school in Combs-la-Ville, in Seine-et-Marne. Three high school students were taken into custody on Monday in connection with a viral video of the assault, reports the Melun prosecutor’s office quoted by AFP. The main implicated party is an adult, the other two minors.

In the video posted on social networks and seen more than 1.6 million times this Monday, we see a high school student wanting to leave the classroom. The teacher is against it, but the young man raises his voice: “Wallah get away from my street. Hey, the Koran, Madam! “.” Do not touch me “, warns the teacher, reminding the boy that he is “at school”. Despite the warning, he then violently opens the door, throwing his teacher to the ground.