Selections: Messi regales, Paredes and Di Maria interesting in Argentina’s great victory

Argentina largely beat Uruguay (3-0), in the night from Sunday to Monday, with Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes holders. Author of the opening scoring, the Pulga was radiant according to the Argentinian press. Angel Di Maria also made an interesting entry for the last half hour.

Silent against Paraguay (0-0), Friday, Argentina reacted tremendously well against Uruguay (3-0), this Sunday, to take a new step towards qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In a very rhythmic and shooting-rich match (23 for Argentina, 13 for Uruguay), the Albiceleste first suffered against a well-organized and dangerous team in its projections for recovery, before reaching make the difference thanks to its offensive power.

Lionel Messi broke Celeste’s lock in the 38th minute thanks to a lucky goal as his away dive was aimed at Nicolas Gonzalez before deceiving Fernando Muslera. Rodrigo De Paul before the break (44th) and Lauturo Martinez (62nd) aggravated the mark for the locals. A performance hailed by the Argentinian press which praises the Pulga in particular. For Tyc Sports, the PSG striker deserves a 9/10. He has “Once again been the best” thanks to his incessant activity far and close to the goal, estimates the Argentinian media which is delighted to see him still playing “As if he was still 20 years old” on some sequences.





The daily Olé sends him the same note. He greets “The leader of this great team which played and made play” with accuracy. Argentinian newspaper is less complimentary with Leandro Paredes, author of a correct match in midfield. He receives a 6.5 / 10 for the quality of his passing game and his ability to put physical impact in midfield. Tyc Sports sends him a 6/10 regretting his lack of leadership.

Another Parisian involved in the Argentine victory, Angel Di Maria replaced the very good Rodrigo De Paul in the 65th minute. It obtains a score of 6/10 at Tyc Sports and 6.5 / 10 for Olé. Both media emphasize his offensive activity. He was notably close to scoring in two situations (74th, 90th), but he stumbled on Muslera. Argentina receives Peru on Friday to confirm this success.