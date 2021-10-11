Sergio Busquets lives again with La Roja

What follows after this advertisement

The scenario of the match allowed Karim Benzema to lift the Nations League trophy and that of the man of the match. However, if these two distinctions had been in the hands of Sergio Busquets (33), no one would have cried foul. The FC Barcelona midfielder will console himself all the same with the title of best player in the Final Four, as he splashed this mini tournament of his class.

Barca followers may have pinched themselves to believe it. Indeed, if he is criticized and pushed towards the exit in Catalonia, Busquets regains all his brilliance as soon as he puts on the shirt of La Roja. And last night, Luis Enrique’s captain signed a masterclass against the Blues. Lined up alongside Gavi and Rodri, the Catalan gave the impression of sitting quietly in his padded leather chair, comfortably settled to play the conductors.

A completely different Busquets with La Roja

The rare moments of pressure from the Blues had no impact on him. The launch pad for his team, he was able to create a permanent gap. It was he who delivered the pass leading to Oyarzabal’s opening scoring. Explosive despite his age, he was able to get rid of the opposing marking with disconcerting ease. And defensively, he was able to be catchy and annoying for his opponents as he knows so well with Barça.





A metamorphosis in selection which necessarily calls out at a time when Ronald Koeman does not manage to obtain the same performance. In any case, if there is one who relishes the performances of Busquets, it is Luis Enrique. “Busquets was the best in the tournament, which shows his level. For us it is vital. This is the pillar on which our game of attack and defense rests. “ He who said, after the Euro, that his days with La Roja were numbered, Sergio Busquets (132 selections) is not about to give up his apron.