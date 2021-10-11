“Seven to eight”: The barrier gestures of Dany Boon did not resemble yours during the pandemic

CINEMA – Guest on the show Seven to Eight on TF1 this Sunday, October 10, Dany Boon made a few confessions about his hypochondriac nature in the face of Covid-19, while his new film, which plunges spectators back into the start of the pandemic –8 Rue de l’Humanité-, released Wednesday, October 20 in theaters.
“I was taking everyone’s temperature, I had a gun there, a thermometer. I had to change the battery about every three days, ”recalls the actor (to listen in the video below). “I was taking everyone’s temperature all the time. After a while, it annoyed my relatives a bit, so I removed the little beep that was there. (…) So I took at night, when people were sleeping. It’s also true, it’s horrible! I am ashamed! There I say it, and in saying it there I say to myself: ‘but I am ashamed!’ ”.
Dany Boon also recounts his particular use of hydroalcoholic gel: “I disinfect my face with it, which is completely stupid. Which is not a good idea … it burns after a while. ”
The actor, who had previously exposed his hypochondriac nature in Supercondriac in 2014, was also infected with Covid-19. “I grabbed it and there I was a little freaked out”, he confides, continuing on an unusual anecdote: “I was worried because I bought an oximeter (to measure) my saturation of oxygen, and I was putting it wrong. I put it on the wrong finger, well, the right finger but not the right side, so I got 85%. In fact, you should not go below 94%, 95%. So I obviously called my doctor to tell him: ‘I am at 83% saturation’. He said, ‘You couldn’t talk to me. You must put it wrong ‘… ”
