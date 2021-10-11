“Seven to eight”: The barrier gestures of Dany Boon did not resemble yours during the pandemic

CINEMA – Guest on the show Seven to Eight on TF1 this Sunday, October 10, Dany Boon made a few confessions about his hypochondriac nature in the face of Covid-19, while his new film, which plunges spectators back into the start of the pandemic –8 Rue de l’Humanité-, released Wednesday, October 20 in theaters.

“I was taking everyone’s temperature, I had a gun there, a thermometer. I had to change the battery about every three days, ”recalls the actor (to listen in the video below). “I was taking everyone’s temperature all the time. After a while, it annoyed my relatives a bit, so I removed the little beep that was there. (…) So I took at night, when people were sleeping. It’s also true, it’s horrible! I am ashamed! There I say it, and in saying it there I say to myself: ‘but I am ashamed!’ ”.