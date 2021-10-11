several thousand residents confined after the destruction of a cement plant by lava

The authorities must carry out analyzes of the air, to verify whether toxic gases were emitted during the combustion of the cement plant.

Some 2,500 to 3,000 inhabitants of the Spanish island of La Palma were ordered to confine themselves on Monday, October 11, after lava from the erupting volcano destroyed a cement plant, releasing potentially toxic gases. “An area of ​​the cement factory has gone up in flames. Therefore, and until we can analyze whether the air quality allows normal life, we have decided to confine.”, announced the director of the emergency cell set up after the eruption, during a press conference.

This cement plant was crossed by a lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted on September 19. It did not kill or injure but resulted in the evacuation of more than 6,000 people, some of whom lost everything under the magma which devastated nearly 600 hectares and more than 1,200 buildings, according to the authorities.





Flights to and from La Palma resumed Saturday, October 9, after two days of interruption due to ash projected by the volcano. This island of the Canary archipelago is currently experiencing its third eruption in a century.